Education CS Ezekiel Machogu: Schools will begin getting cash from tomorrow 

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has assured schools that they will receive their capitation funds tomorrow.

Mr Machogu told MPs during question time yesterday that he has received an assurance from the National Treasury that money for the schools is now available and will be released to the ministry today for onward disbursement to schools.

The CS said the money was to be released last week but Treasury encountered some challenges, occasioning the delay.

He was responding to concerns by MPs over the delay to release of funds. The assurance comes at a time when schools are grappling with high commodity prices. A month after schools reopened, they are yet to receive any money from the government.

“I have received an undertaking from Treasury that our schools will be able to receive the capitation funds ... by the end of the week,” Mr Machogu assured MPs.

Cost of living

Nominated MP Irene Mayaka sought to know from the CS what the government is doing to cushion schools from the high cost of living since the capitation amount has remained the same.

Prices of basic commodities such as rice, beans, sugar, cabbages and beef, which are heavily used by schools, have increased in the recent past, further piling pressure on the schools that have been running on empty.

Mr Machogu advised schools to compare prices in the market with those at the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).