Dumped textbooks saga: Police find another truck with matching number plate to delivery lorry

Investigations into the theft of 540 cartons full of textbooks worth millions of shillings found in a public forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County have taken a new turn after police traced the theft to two trucks with similar number plates.

Police have impounded a lorry in Kisii with similar number plates to the one used to transport the textbooks from Moran Publishers to schools in Nyamira County.

However, the truck is blue, unlike the white one that was loaded with textbooks before leaving the publishing house.

“What puzzles us is that apart from colour, the impounded truck in Kisii has similar features including number plates to the one that left the publishing firm stocked with textbooks. This leaves us with the option of reviewing CCTV footage at the firm to zero in on the culprits,” Elgeyo Marakwet County Commander Peter Mulinge told Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

Truck driver still at large

He said detectives were tracking the driver of the truck, who has since switched off his mobile phone after dumping the textbooks meant for Nyamira North and Nyamira South sub-counties in Kaptagat forest.

“We are out to establish how the textbooks ended up in a public forest many kilometres away from Nyamira County [and] how come there are coincidences of similar number plates but different trucks used to transport the learning materials,” Mulinge explained, noting that they have received leads on the truck driver.

The textbooks were discovered abandoned along the Kaptagat-Kaptarakwa road last Sunday by members of the public, who informed the area chief. The chief alerted the police.

“The publishers have confirmed that there is a firm that is contracted to transport the books to the schools in Nyamira,” added Mulinge.

The recovered textbooks were taken to Kaptagat police station.

Theft of learning materials

The previous administration changed the way books were distributed to schools to reduce theft of learning materials and also to ensure equitable distribution.

Under the new distribution mode, the government buys books directly from publishers to address inequalities, with booksellers feeling left out of the distribution chain.

But Kamau Kiarie, chairman of the Kenya Book Publishers' Association, has urged booksellers to unite and lobby publishers to allow them to distribute books directly to schools.