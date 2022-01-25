Kitche Magak

Former Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof Kitche Magak during an interview on December 21, 2020. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Maasai Mara University ex-VC Kitche Magak’s PhD under probe

By  Stella Cherono  &  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • University Prof Magak obtained his PhD in 2005 is neither recognised nor accredited anywhere.
  • Unions express fears that degree certificates Prof Magak signed could be nullified.

Maasai Mara University is, once again, on the spot after the academic papers of the man who has been running the institution for the last two years came into question.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.