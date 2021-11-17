Dedan Kimathi varsity don faces probe after sexual harassment claims

A lecturer and an office administrator at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) have accused a faculty professor of sexual harassment.

The two women, who expressed frustration through a video circulating on social media, said they have been facing sexual harassment and intimidation from the don.

The Nation is not naming the accused and his alleged victims because the matter is still under investigation by university authorities.

According to the women, the senior lecturer has been making sexual advances in his office, threatening to mete out ‘disciplinary action’ against those who resist.

Several attempts to bring the matter to the attention of the university management, they allege, had not borne fruit, with no action being taken.

"He is equally harassing students sexually without fear. We are making this public because this has to end and we do not want him harassing anyone anymore," said one of the women.

DeKUT Vice Chancellor Ndirangu Kioni has since appointed a committee to investigate the matter and directed that the probe should be completed within two weeks.

“I have appointed a committee to investigate your allegations...The chairman of the committee is Dr Esther Nthiga and the committee has up to 29th November 2021 to conclude the investigations,” Prof Kioni said in a letter addressed to one of the alleged victims.

“During the period of investigations you are asked to avoid contact with Prof...In the meantime, anything touching on the allegations shall be handled by the committee,” he adds in the letter dated November 15.

Contacted for a comment, the lecturer told the Nation the allegations were false, adding that he would not comment on a matter that was under investigation.

“I am not allowed to comment on media to avoid interference.”

But the two women want the Education and Labour ministries to investigate the matter and ensure the don faces the law.