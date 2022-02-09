Curriculum for new tech university at Konza City almost ready, says PS Simon Nabukwesi

The Ministry of Education is in the final steps of developing a curriculum for the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist) at Konza Technology City in Machakos County

The construction of the multi-billion university on a 22-acre plot at Konza has been fully funded by the government of South Korea to the tune of Sh10 billion. This is a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea to the Kenyan government.

Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology is a postgraduate-only public university which seeks to meet the shortage of highly skilled engineers needed to drive Kenya into an industrialised nation by 2030.

Principal Secretary for University Education and Research Simon Nabukwesi said the institute will be Kenya's first graduates-only information technology university.

Unique university

"It will be a very unique university in the region and in Africa and I want to assure Kenyans and all stakeholders that we are in the final stage of finalising the curriculum for the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology," said the PS.

He revealed that last week, he met with professors from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, a research-oriented science and engineering institution, to help the local institution prepare a new curriculum.

"This institution will need people who have done and coordinated productive research to be part of that curriculum formulation. Soon the Ministry of Education we select some local professors to form a task force that will work on and implement the curriculum," added the PS.

Six departments

The university will start with six departments including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, ICT Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Agricultural Biotechnology.

It will admit its first batch of 200 Masters and PhD students next year.

The facility will train students on industry-specific courses enabling Kenya and the East African region to develop adequate manpower to provide technological solutions locally.

The institution also seeks to curb the brain-drain occasioned by sending students to foreign universities for further training only for them to take up jobs abroad.