Curriculum for new tech university at Konza City almost ready, says PS Simon Nabukwesi

Simon Nabukwesi

University Education and Research PS Simon Nabukwesi (second left) and other members of Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence Project (ACE II) at Egerton University, Njoro Campus, Nakuru on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Education is in the final steps of developing a curriculum for the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist) at Konza Technology City in Machakos County

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.