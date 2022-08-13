CS Magoha pushes schools reopening to Thursday
Education CS George Magoha has pushed schools reopening date from Monday to Thursday, August 18.
“Following the conduct of our National Elections on Tuesday 9th August, 2022 the process of tallying of ballots is still ongoing. Therefore, following further consultations, I hereby convey the Government’s decision on the suspension of the re-opening of ALL Basic Education institutions with effect from Monday, 15th August, 2022 until Thursday 18th August, 2022,” said the CS.
“This communication supersedes any earlier communication on the re-opening of basic education institutions.”
More follows