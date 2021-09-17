CS George Magoha chides politicians for 'meddling' with CBC

Education CS George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha speaks during a graduation ceremony at the University of Embu on September 17, 2021.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Friday lashed out at politicians, accusing them of dragging politics into the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.