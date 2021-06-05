CS George Magoha bans all meetings in schools

The Ministry of Education on Saturday banned all meetings from being held in learning institutions.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said holding gatherings in school facilities expose learners to Covid-19. The CS said that many attendees of such meetings do not comply with the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

He also warned that firm action will be taken against individuals or groups found to be flouting the new directive.

“The ministry is notifying all Kenyans that school compounds and facilities are out of bounds and cannot be used to host unauthorised meetings,” said Prof Magoha.

Prof Magoha asked Kenyans to allow learners to carry out their normal activities without exposing them to dangers of the deadly virus.

In the Ministry of Education health guidelines, all school visits were banned to ensure safety of the institutions.