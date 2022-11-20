CS Ezekiel Machogu consults on weather pattern ahead of exams period

Fears that the rains pounding different parts of the country could interfere with the delivery of examinations materials have prompted Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu to seek help of weatherman on weather patterns during the examination period which begins on Monday next week.

Through a letter to his Environment and Forestry counterpart Soipan Tuya, Mr Machogu says that his ministry has already mapped routes for the transportation of examination materials.

Also read: Commissioner warns over exams cheating

Various parts of the country are currently experiencing heavy rains and there are fears that this might interfere with the distribution of examination materials.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has a number of helicopters on standby to transport the materials to areas that might be inaccessible by road.

“In order to properly and comprehensively plan for this exercise, kindly provide us with a weather advisory covering the said period. This will enable us to anticipate weather changes and equip our team with adequate information to effectively deliver the examination,” Mr Machogu’s letter reads.

According to the latest seven-day forecast by the Meteorological Department ending tomorrow (Monday), Kakamega, Vihiga, Nandi, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii and Narok counties¬ as well as parts of Marsabit County are receiving the heaviest rainfall.

The lowest rainfall in the country has been recorded in recorded in parts of the vast Turkana, Marsabit and West Pokot counties.

The examinations will be Mr Machogu’s first major test since taking over the Education docket.

The first cohort of the competency-based curriculum (CBC) will undertake the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) ahead of their transition to junior secondary school (JSS) in January next year.

CBC learners with special needs and who are under the stage-based pathway will be assessed through the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (Kilea). They will transit to the pre-vocational level next year.

The rehearsal is scheduled for Friday November 25 2022 while the assessment takes place next week from Monday November 28 to Wednesday 30 2022.

The assessment will run concurrently with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations for candidates in Standard 8. This is the second-last KCPE examinations, with the last 8-4-4 cohort set to complete primary school studies next year.