Covid-19 outbreaks reported at two Mombasa schools

At least 20 students and teachers have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Mombasa since reopening of schools, officials said Tuesday.

Last week, the county government rolled out mast testing of learners and after classes resumed to curb infection.

At Tononoka Secondary School, 16 positive cases were recorded. The head teacher of the school succumbed to the virus on Monday.

At the Star of the Sea High School four cases were confirmed from 156 samples.

Mombasa County director of public health Dr Salma Swaleh urged residents to continue observing health protocols issued by the government to keep the virus at bay.

Since the virus was first confirmed in Mombasa, a total of 97 health workers have tested positive. The coastal city has reported one death linked to the virus among the medical fraternity.

“Total deaths in the county stands at 93. Confirmed cases by October 25 is 3,693 while samples tested so far is63,673,” Dr Swaleh said.

In the recent past, Covid-19 cases have spiked in the port city raising concern among residents and health workers.

Last week, Mombasa Covid-19 committee co-chairman Gilbert Kitiyo met health stakeholders to deliberate on new measures to curb the high infection rate.

Mombasa health executive Hazel Koitaba said the devolved unit is working with the office of the county commissioner (Mr Kitiyo) to enforce Covid-19 protocols.

Ms Koitaba highlighted interventions that are ongoing to counter the recent increase in Covid-19 confirmed cases including intensified contact tracing and isolation of positive cases.

She said the county is stitching 15,000 masks which will be distributed to the residents.

Mr Kitiyo asked the public to take precautions and ensure they wear face masks whenever they go out in public places.

The port city is the county with second highest cases as residents continue to flout health protocols.

County health officials blamed residents for the high infections saying majority of them lowered their guard immediately the government announced that the port city had flattened the curve.