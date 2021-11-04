Court sides with lecturer in pay row against Methodist University

Kenya Methodist University

The main entrance to Kenya Methodist University (Kemu) in Meru town. 

Photo credit: File | Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

A court has awarded a lecturer Sh235,000 as salary arrears owed to him by Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) for 117 hours of work.

