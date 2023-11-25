Against all odds: Congolese refugee conquers hardship to shine in KCPE examinations

At the age of five, he had to bear the brunt of conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo and found himself in Kenya where his family sought refuge.

A decade later, it is all smiles for Kangeta Benjamin Richard after going against all odds to score 420 marks in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Congolese refugee conquers hardship to shine in KCPE exams

For him, there was no future, as Kenya’s national curriculum was alien to him, considering that he could only speak French and his local language when he joined Kenyan schools, thousands kilometers away from him motherland.

That was not his only problem, when his family settled in Nairobi’s Kayole area in 2014, they could not afford school fees.

But thanks to timely intervention by a good Samaritan, who was the principal of a local school. He was enrolled at the school, but as fate would have it, the good Samaritan left the school and his parents now had to start looking for another school that could cope with his predicaments.

‘I didn't know what to do after the principal told me that she had left the school. My son who was very bright had nowhere to go. I was devastated,” his mother Mary Chantal narrates.

Kangeta Benjamin Richard with his mother Mary Chantal. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Ms Chantal says she decided to go to Accurate Schools Komarock after her neighbours told her that it was a great school to try her luck.

“He was in grade five, and when I went to the school, I met the school principal and I explained to him my situation, but he asked for time to talk to the school board first and get back to me,” she adds.

Did not disappoint

A few days later, Ms Chantal got a call and was told to take her son to the school and that she could pay anything that she could afford.

Richard did not disappoint the generosity he received from the school, becoming the school’s top candidate in the 2023 KCPE examinations.

In an interview with Nation on Friday, he attributed the success to hard work and always consulted with his teachers.

“When I got the opportunity to study here, I knew all I wanted and vowed that I would make my mother proud. This is what has exactly happened,” said the pupil who wants to be a software engineer.

He hopes to join Starehe Boys Centre to benefit from scholarships that are offered to the less fortunate.

“My parents cannot afford to pay for my school fees and would love to attend Starehe Boys Centre as they offer scholarships. The results did not come as a surprise to me and I am happy. I want to especially thank my Kiswahili and English teachers for helping me do well in languages which I always struggled with,” he said.

According to one of his English teacher, Janet Odhiambo, Richard was dedicated and knew what he wanted in achieving the results.

“We are happy with his performance. This year the children have done very well as almost everyone scored above 350 marks. It will be easy to get good secondary schools for them,” she said.