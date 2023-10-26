Closure of city school after 30 years catches parents flat-footed

Parents of a school in Eastlands, Nairobi, were caught off guard after the school's management surprised them with a memo on Tuesday saying it was closing for good.

Eastend Junior Academy announced that it would close its doors in December after three decades of operation.

In a circular, the owners said they were closing down due to tough economic times.

“As everyone knows, the business environment in the country has not been very good and the difficult business environment has put a lot of pressure on the directors,” the circular read.

The memo noted that, since the school's inception, the directors, Mr and Mrs Munyambu, have devoted their time and resources to making it a success.

“Mr and Mrs Munyambu are both in their 70s and would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the support you have given to the above school and assure you that the office will remain open to provide any assistance you may require.”

“Due to their age, they have decided to retire and close the school from next year,” it added.

The school’s headteacher, Mr Gachango Munyambu, confirmed to Nation that the memo was genuine.

“These are not false allegations. It is true that we are indeed closing down permanently and the reason has been stated in the memo,” said Mr Munyambu.

A parent at the school said it came as a shock to them after they first received a note from their children that the school was closing before the administration sent them the memo.

“I have been a parent here for 15 years and it was a shock to hear that the school was closing down. We received a letter saying the school would not be running from January because the director was old and would not be able to run the school,” she said.

According to the parent, the notice was very short and now they have no idea what to do.

“They should have given us at least one term to sort ourselves out. When we tried to talk to her, she refused to listen to us and now we are in a state of confusion because we don't know where to take our children,” she added.

Another parent said she also received a letter on Tuesday informing her that the school would be closed permanently.

“I feel bad, but what can I do? I will be forced to look for another school. I have two children in this school but I will have to persevere,” she said.

“I love this school; they usually have a lot of co-curricula activities and their uniform is great. It’s a shock to hear that they are closing," added another parent.

Nation tried to contact some of the teachers, but they declined to speak to journalists, only saying that even they had been taken by surprise by the announcement.

The school, located in Nairobi's Tena Estate, was established in 1993 and has been running continuously for 30 years.

Its first cohort sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2000. Parents with children at the school will now be forced to look for alternative schools after the long festive holidays that begin next week.

According to the Kenya Private Schools Association, nearly 400 private schools were forced to close down in 2021 due to the pandemic, affecting 56,000 students.

Schools closed on March 16, 2020, partially reopened on October 19, 2020 and fully reopened on January 4, 2021.