Children who miss secondary spot to join technical schools - Oguna

The government on Thursday said primary school candidates who will not secure a place in secondary schools will join technical institutions.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said these technical institutions are tasked with imparting youths with skills they can use in future. He also asked parents to ensure that students who qualified to join a secondary school after KCPE do so without fail.

He was addressing the youths from the United Youths Association at Molo Vocational and Technical College in Elburgon, Nakuru County where he urged them to band together in order to benefit from the Uwenzo Fund.

"I call on you to join Ajira Digital which gives you an opportunity through the internet across the world," said Oguna, adding that IT experts and accountants among others can get a job in a foreign company and still work from Kenya through the digital platform.

He also assured artistes who face challenges in producing their work that the government will assist them by producing their music free of charge.

Additionally, he urged young people to visit the Public Service Commission's website in order and apply for several available opportunities.

The institution's principal, Francis Tanui, said the college is in dire need of equipment for technical use.