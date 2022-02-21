Chicago-based Loyola University to set up campus in Nakuru

Nakuru County is set to become home to the first Kenyan branch of Chicago-based Loyola University.

The Nation has established that the campus, whose construction will cost about Sh2.7 billion ($24 million), will be established on75 acres in Molo sub-county.

The branch will serve the East African region, said Rev Dr Kizito Kiyimba, a representative of the university who is spearheading the project.

"The university has over 250 learning institutions across the world, with 20 in the US. The Molo one will serve Kenya and the larger East Africa region," he said.

"The university will offer programmes including data science, business studies with a focus on entrepreneurship, education, science and engineering, among others."

The first phase of construction will begin in June this year and end by December 2023. Two other phases will be completed by 2024.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who met a delegation from the Catholic-run university, said it will help lift academic standards in the region.

"My administration will fully support the establishment of the university, which I believe will change lives in Kenya and East Africa. We welcome its construction because learning institutions are drivers of development," he said.

"With the establishment of the university, Molo has distinguished itself as the hub for international learning institutions, including St Andrews Turi International School.”

Loyola University, a private Jesuit research institution, was founded in 1870 by the Society of Jesus.

It is one of the largest Catholic universities in the United States.

The university's professional schools offer programmes including medicine, nursing and health sciences. It offers more than 80 undergraduates and 140 graduate/professional programmes.

It has six campuses across the Chicago metropolitan area alone.

Nakuru is home to one local public university – Egerton.

It also hosts a number of private universities, including Kabarak, which is run by the family of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.