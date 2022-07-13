Cash will be wired to schools by Friday, Education CS George Magoha says

Funds for primary and secondary schools will hit their bank accounts by either Friday or Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said yesterday.

Learners across the country reported yesterday for the second term amid concerns from principals that running the institutions will be a nightmare, especially for boarding secondary schools.

The head teachers say the cost of managing the institutions is increasingly becoming unbearable due to the rising prices of food.

“I thank all the principals for accepting all children, those with school fees, those without and those who are still struggling. The government will ensure that the capitation hits your bank on Friday,” said Prof Magoha.

“There’s no cause for panic. The government has money at all times.”

The CS spoke in Nyamira County after touring Sironga Girls High School, where he laid a foundation stone for the construction of phase two classrooms for the competency-based curriculum.

Prof Magoha heaped praise on the school, saying despite having a high population of students, he had never heard any negative issue about the institution.

“Parents are working well with the school management to spur development. President Kenyatta wants every child to be in school as per the 100 per cent transition directive,” he said.

The CS said the second phase of building CBC classrooms, about 3,500, will be completed in the next three weeks, bringing the total to 11, 000 classes.

He warned contractors against laxity, noting that the construction of some classrooms that started more than two months ago were yet to be finalised.

“Those classrooms shall be built when we are still in office,” he insisted.

Struggling

He noted that the new term will be short and urged head teachers to spare all the children struggling with fees.

“Ensure no child is sent home to go and get money, because the government is paying fees in the form of capitation for all children,” he said.

He asked teachers not to express themselves “in a manner that will land them in trouble”, revealing that the government has imported maize and so lack of it should not be an excuse.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi has urged the ministry to consider partnering with the National Cereal and Produce Board to supply grains to schools at a cheaper price.