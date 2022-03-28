Bridge Schools-Kenya produces 3 top KCPE exam candidates

Bridge Schools-Kenya has produced some of the top candidates in this years’ Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) released by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

This year, two of the highest performing Bridge schools are girls-Florence Kwamboka and Joyce Kemunto who have both scored 401 marks. The two schooled at Bridge Kwa Njenga, Nairobi County.

Florence Kwamboka, a 15-year-old girl born in Kisii County and raised in Kwa-Njenga community in Nairobi County, attributes her success to her teachers.

“Bridge has supportive teachers who are also good mentors. I am grateful for all their efforts. They were always prompt and willing to help,” Kwamboka told Nation.Africa on Monday.

She lives with her mother who runs a shop. Her father is a security guard. Kwamboka said mathematics was her favourite subject.

“I had been revising hard for my exams and I was sure I would score 400 marks and above. I hope to join Alliance Girls High School,” she said.

When not studying, she enjoys drawing, especially buildings. She aspires to be an architect.

Another top performer at the school-Joyce Kemunto, 15, a Bridge pupil from Tassia Community, attributed her good performance to her teachers whom she described as dedicated and professional.

“I am excited. I come from one of the biggest slums in Nairobi and succeeding in life is the only way I will get my parents out of poverty.” Kemunto said.

Her favourite subject is science, which she says, gives her the opportunity to understand nature. She hopes to join Alliance Girls High School.

“I thank my teachers at Bridge for helping me open more opportunities for myself through quality education. My dream of becoming a neurosurgeon seems closer,” Kemunto said.

Also joining the 400 plus club is the schools’ top boy Edwine Oduory, 15, from Celtel, Mombasa County who scored 402 marks with an ‘A’ grade in all the five subjects.

“I am excited because I have made my parents proud, but this would not have been possible with the support of my teachers,” he said.

His parents live in Kakamega County where the father works as a casual labourer. In Mombasa County, he lives with his elder brother. He dreams of becoming a medical scientist.

Bridge Kenya Managing Director Griffin Asigo told Nation.Africa that the good performance is due to the hard work of both parents and teachers.