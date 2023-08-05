Board, alumni team up to revive Kaimosi Girls, an academic giant of the past

Alumni of the former academic giant in Vihiga County on Saturday, August 5, 2023, launched plans to revive its fortunes as the Board of Management (BoM) declared a collective effort to reward excellence and restore its lost glory.

Friends School Kaimosi Girls has been absent from the list of top performers in recent years, and the alumni and the BoM have teamed up to “bring back” the institution to reclaim its lost glory.

Speaking at an alumni meeting held at the school, BoM chairman Prof Henry Embeywa announced that the team has lined up the distribution of laptops, smartphones and cash prizes to students who will perform well in the national examination.

In last year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE), the school managed a mean score of 6.38 points, dealing a blow to the institution that was once an academic giant, competing with the likes of Bunyore Girls, Keveye Girls, Vokoli Girls and others.

Even more shocking was the defeat to Kitagwa PAG Secondary School, a day school, which scored an average of 7 points to finish seventh in the county.

On Saturday, August 5, the alumni declared that the performance of Kaimosi Girls was an embarrassment and that they intended to spend and invest their time at the school.

Also ranking above Kaimosi Girls is the sleepy Tigoi which got 6.9 and Mbale High with 6.7.

Prof Embeywa said when the 2022 KCSE results were released earlier this year, the school did not have a single A or A- (minus).

Only one girl scored a B+ (plus) to lead the school, five others scored B plain with 93 posting a C+ (plus).

Mr Embeywa asked the alumni to consider organising programmes to aid the efforts of the teachers to revamp the school.

The latest development is coming following the posting of a new Chief Principal Rose Shitsama, who was formerly at the academic giant Bunyore Girls.

Bunyore Girls emerged as the best among the public schools in the 2022 KCSE exams and the second overall after scoring the mean score of 8.6.

Offer sessions to the students

Prof Embeywa challenged the alumni, most of whom honoured the call to attend the Saturday meeting, to get resource persons in various fields to offer sessions to the students.

"I ask you to bring resource persons to speak to the students. We shall also bring in exams that will be used to assess the students and enable teachers to help them in weak areas," he said.

Prof Embeywa also asked the alumni to support the school put up a perimeter wall to keep intruders at bay.

"We also want to depend on you (the alumni) to do mentorship for the girls to help them fight off peer influence," said Prof Embeywa.

The chairman noted that five BoM members are from the alumni group, an indication that the school is seeking to directly work with former students to restore its glory.

He urged the students to focus, connect and feel empowered to realise the new school motto: “Focused towards excellence.”

Formerly, the school's motto was "Aim higher".

The alumni said Kaimosi Girls was a brand that focused on excellence, noting that current performance is not a reflection of where the school used to be.

Ms Atika said: "I intend to spend and invest some time in this school because I care."

During the meeting, the best students academically and in co-curricular activities received monetary awards as part of the plans to kick off the journey towards restoration.