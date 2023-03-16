Big win for teachers on TSC disciplinary panels

Teachers have secured a major victory in court after a judge nullified decisions made by disciplinary panels that are not chaired by a member of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Justice Byram Ongaya ruled that a disciplinary panel must comprise at least one commissioner who should also chair the session.

In a judgement that is likely to affect innumerable past disciplinary cases conducted by county directors of the TSC or other officials in the management, Justice Ongaya stated that the authority of the TSC members cannot be delegated.

The TSC, in a resolution passed at a meeting held on May 14, 2020, had resolved that hearing of all categories of discipline cases except for reviews be heard by the management.

But ruling on an employment dispute pitting the TSC against one of its staff in the secretariat, Justice Ongaya said the TSC Human Resource Manual provides that the disciplinary panel must be chaired by a commissioner.

“Thus (the TSC HR Manual) being an instrument made under the statutory provisions, the court finds that indeed its provisions could not be changed internally by the TSC without involving the parliament as envisaged in the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013 –and which has not been shown to have been done,” Justice Ongaya ruled.

He held that a disciplinary panel without a member of the Commission is improperly constituted and its decisions are null and void.

The judge was ruling on a petition filed by Rose Mwende Mutisya, a TSC secretariat officer, through lawyer Njeri Ngunjiri in August 2022 after being sacked over irregular promotion of teachers.

The court heard that an internal audit report disclosed irregular promotion of 22 teachers in the payroll.

The said teachers were promoted without any documentary evidence of approval in their files.

It was alleged that staff took advantage of the high number of teachers approved for promotion to irregularly introduce additional promotions into the payroll system.

TSC constituted an investigation committee whose report recommended five employees who had previously been warned or cautioned on account of erroneous salary adjustments and subsequent overpayment be subjected to disciplinary action.

Ms Mutisya was one of them. She was interdicted on December 16, 2021.

The disciplinary panel constituted to hear the case was chaired by Mr Kenneth Marangu, an employee of TSC.

It had four other members and none was a commissioner.

The cases in issue were heard between May 17 and 20, 2022 at the TSC head office.

The panel found guilty Ms Mutisya of the alleged offences and recommended her dismissal from work and recovery of a sum of Sh410,183 overpayment as per the payroll.

Her lawyer sued stating that the panel was constituted improperly as it violated clause 119(2) of the TSC HR Manual. In court, the TSC confirmed that Mr Marangu was not a member of the Commission.

The court also found that Ms Mutisya was discriminated against because she was dismissed while other officers culpable in similar circumstances were either suspended or warned.

“It was discriminatory for the respondent to dismiss the claimant and retain in service the similarly or more culpable officers. The dismissal is found to have been excessive and is amenable to being set aside,” Justice Ongaya said.

The court further found that Ms Mutisya admitted to an error within operational deficiencies.

She had explained that the errors were caused by the reasons of work pressure to clear pending files that piled up during the Covi-19 pandemic relating to the promotion of common cadre cases.

She added that the error was caused by numerous interruptions from fellow staff, limited availability of machines and the conversion of interns to permanent staff.