Auditor-General queries billions of shillings paid to universities

The Auditor General has raised questions over possible misuse of billions of shillings disbursed to universities to sponsor students in private institutions and grants to public universities.

According to the 2019/2020 auditor’s report, there are unconfirmed receipts of grants given to 30 private universities for the sponsorship of 29,729 students.

The government introduced the system to pay tuition fees for students who did not find placement in public universities as a way to ensure all who qualify for admission get university education.

The report also shows that there was no confirmation of the number of students who were actually admitted in the private universities as the information was not presented for audit review.

According to the Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, statements and payments reflect transfers of Sh89, 827,490,592 which includes Sh79, 943,771,622 current grants to government agencies and other levels of government were made. However, a review of the records maintained by the State Department for University Education revealed contradicting information.

For example, Sh110, 467, 995 was disbursed to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) for the construction of a new administration block against an approved budget of Sh103, 420,000.

Principal Secretary, State Department for University Education and Research, Simon Nabukwesi, was last week put to task by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly to explain the concerns raised by Ms Gathungu over the grants and transfers the ministry made to five public universities and other government units.

Disbursement of funds

Mr Nabukwesi defended the disbursement of the funds to private universities, saying that they had been accounted for, explaining that the Ministry of Education disbursed Sh1, 96,016,602 in the financial year ending June 30, 2019 to the 30 universities and verification was done as per the law.

“The list of the students was verified by the universities funding board before forwarding to the ministry for disbursement,” he told the PAC on Wednesday.

He also said that the grants given to the five public universities were justified and that projects that had stalled have been completed while others are nearing completion.

The public universities include, JKUAT, Machakos University, Maseno University and Maasai Mara University. The report shows that the construction of a new administration block at JKUAT was executed on December 14, 2012 at a contract price of Sh286 million, however, a review of the minutes of university council’s special meeting dated June 17,2019 indicated that the project stalled in 2016 and the contract price increased by Sh62.4 million from the original price.

Mr Nabukwesi told the MPs that the project has since been revived.

“The project has been revived and it’s progressing on well currently at 83 percent complete with completion date of August 2021.”

The PS also defended the Sh37.5 million disbursed to Machakos University for completion of an administration block project.

According to the auditor general, the disbursement of the funds to the university was done against the 2017-2018 local purchase orders, but Mr Nabukwesi said that the funds were processed and disbursed to the universities before the supplementary budget was approved by Parliament in June 2019, which revised the budget downwards, resulting to the excess disbursement.

The PS also said that Sh119.2 million and Sh148.3 million disbursed to Karatina University as development grants towards construction of library and resource centre were supported by valuation certificates. The projects are currently at 58 percent completion.

Development expenditure

“The delay in the completion had been occasioned by limited funding for development expenditure over the years,” he explained.

The auditor general’s report had also questioned the utilisation of Sh200.3 million and Sh75.9 million disbursed to Maasai Mara University for the construction of tuition blocks and a perimeter wall, respectively. There was an excess of Sh34 million and Sh7.9 million for the two projects which was not explained.

Maseno University received Sh31.3 million excess funds for the construction of an administration block that had a contract price of Sh89.9 million, however, Sh121.3 million was disbursed and no explanation was made to the excess funds disbursed.

Mr Nabukwesi explained that details of the approved variation reports and the contracts for the projects have since been forwarded to the auditors for review and verification.

Ms Gathungu had also questioned the use of Sh22 million the ministry incurred on acquisition of non-financial assets and that equipment valued at Sh43.01 billion delivered to four universities did not meet user specifications and were as a result, rejected by the respective inspection and acceptance committees.

Further, the report shows that equipment worth Sh90.6 million bought for the four universities lacked some key components and were rejected by the respective inspection committees.