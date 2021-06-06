Appointment of councils affect how universities are governed

Public universities in Kenya are on the rocks. With reduced government funding that many universities largely rely on, their operations are greatly threatened.

The question is: when did the rain start beating public universities? Has recruitment of their top managers and councils contributed to what most, if not all, the public universities are going through?

The CEO of any organisation determines the direction it takes and so do the vice chancellors of public universities. Whether the university grows or not, succeeds or does not, all has to do with the top managers of the university. The appointment of top managers, therefore, greatly affects how the university is managed.

Currently the Universities Act, 2012 requires that a vice chancellor be appointed through the Public Service Commission, in consultation with the university council.

Those that aspire to join university councils are required to send applications. Vice chancellors, by law, are allowed to seek a second 5-year term after expiry of the first. Having visionless and non-performing top managers for 10 years can be quite costly. What will stop the university from collapsing? It is rather obvious the university will move from hard times to even harder times.

Universities Act, 2012

There has been to amend the Universities Act, 2012 and have vice chancellors and deputy vice chancellors serve a single term of six years. This, in my view, might be of benefit for better management of universities. It would ensure the non-performing managers do not put the universities on their death bed.

The Ministry of Education further favours the removal of the Public Service Commission from the appointment process and instead be replaced by the cabinet secretary for Education and the university council.

The conflict witnessed last year following the appointment of Prof Stephen Kiama as the vice chancellor of the University of Nairobi and the stalled appointment of a vice chancellor for Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology are testimony to the vested interests of various stakeholders on such appointments.

The question is why would appointment of a top manager in a public university be of such great interest in some quarters? The answer to this question is where the rain started beating the public universities.

Clearly, the appointment of top managers and council members has more of a political angle than meritocracy. This explains in part why many of them are struggling since they have to appease their political godfathers. Public universities have, therefore, become employment bureaus for the politically-correct which has led to worsening ratios of teaching vs non-teaching staff. Employment that is not meritocracy-based breeds impunity.

The Commission for University Education guidelines are clear on the 70:30 ratio of teaching vs non-teaching staff, which I doubt any university has or will achieve in the near future. The ratios are instead the other way round, where universities have more non-teaching staff compared to teaching staff.

The top managers have to sometimes create posts so as to employ ‘their people’. This has resulted in inflated workforce and wage bills that are difficult to manage. Consequently, the teaching staff are overburdened to cut on costs and this is a sad untenable way of managing any university.

It is in the public domain that some university accounts have been frozen by the Kenya Revenue Authority for non-remittance of statutory deductions while salary delays have become the norm in most public universities. This is expected to persist unless the management begin to think strategically on how to raise more money.

Public universities

Whereas the government should fund public universities, in my view, mismanagement, corruption and tribalism will be the bane of the institutions, unless fought head-on. Ever wondered why the number of non-teaching staff from certain tribes is proportional to those represented in the top management? A simple check on the names of the majority of non-teaching staff can easily tell where the top managers hail from.

Equally perturbing is a recent trend where some lectures have even retreated to teach at universities in their rural areas, with the political class fighting to have ‘their people’ at the helm of universities located in their regions. Have universities stopped being international and now turned local?

To streamline their operations, universities need to carry out a human resource audit and depending on the results, retrench, re-deploy or transfer employees depending on their qualification. For them to become self-sustaining, they must start treating each department, section and division as a strategic business unit. Let each division generate monies that can cover cater for their expenses.

Universities must also start thinking outside the box and diversify their revenue generation. However, before the generation of revenue, they must ensure that their governance systems have integrity.

Top university management must lead by example and exercise integrity for other employees to believe and trust them. The policies put in place should encourage staff members to exercise organisational citizenship behaviour. When top managers of universities begin doing this, then the road to recovery will have begun.