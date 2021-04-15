All teachers to be vaccinated, TSC says

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia receives Covid-19 vaccination from Immunization specialist Lucy Kanja during the launch of Covid-19 vaccination for teachers at Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters, Nairobi on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Already 92,246 teachers in the basic education or primary sector have received the jab since the vaccination drive began last month.
  • Teachers can receive the vaccination in the 622 Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country as is in TSC's website.

All teachers in the country and support staff in learning institutions will now be eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine irrespective of their age, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Dr Nancy Macharia has said.

