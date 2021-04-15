All teachers to be vaccinated, TSC says

All teachers in the country and support staff in learning institutions will now be eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine irrespective of their age, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Dr Nancy Macharia has said.

The new development now overrides an earlier directive that made only teachers aged 50 years and above eligible for the AstraZeneca jab.

Dr Macharia said that already 92,246 teachers in the basic education or primary sector have received the jab since the vaccination drive began last month.

“The President has allowed us to ensure that all teachers take the Covid-19 jab irrespective of their age,” said Dr Macharia.

Dr Macharia said teachers can receive the vaccination in the 622 Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country as is in TSC's website.

Succumbed to Covid-19

“We encourage all the teachers to come forward and receive the vaccine. It is now open to every teacher and not those only above 50 years,” she said.

At the same time, the TSC boss also said 15 primary school teachers have succumbed to the virus disease that was first reported in the country in March, 2020.

Ms Macharia said the 15 teachers who have lost their lives to Covid-19 comprise eight head teachers and three deputy heads.

“We empathise with those who have lost their lives and their families. We do not want to lose more teachers and we continue to work with the Ministry of Health to ensure all teachers are safe,” she said.

To cushion teachers from the devastating effects of the deadly virus, Ms Macharia said the commission allowed the 15,000 teachers in the primary level aged above 58 years and above to work from home.