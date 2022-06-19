All schools to be linked to the internet by 2025

The digital learning dream could soon be a reality as the national government steps up its plans to ensure that thousands of primary and secondary schools have access to the internet by 2025, the Nation has learnt.

A digital master plan has been rolled out to drive the integration of information and communication technology programmes in learning institutions, which has seen more than 200 schools connected in the past three months.

“Ensuring every school has internet will enhance learning because students can access academic materials online and undertake research,” Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) acting chief executive Paul Rono said yesterday. He was monitoring the implementation of the government’s ICT initiatives in Isiolo at the weekend, accompanied by ICTA board chair Fredrick Owino.

Dr Rono said they will soon start offering IT skills to enable more Kenyans to access online jobs and business opportunities and urged those interested to register on their citizen training portal.

“Those interested will be facilitated to get quality training on technology use which will help them apply for jobs online and network with others in other parts of the world,” he said, adding that the training centres will be established in the wards.

The team also inspected infrastructure amid plans to begin tarmacking of the Isiolo-Modogashe-Mandera road, which is part of the Sh83.7 billion Horn of Africa Gateway development project funded by the World Bank and the national government. The road that will transverse Isiolo, Meru, Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region.

Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa and Mandera are among the 10 least developed counties in Kenya with a high poverty rate. Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said during Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1 that contractors were on site and work would begin this month.

Prof Owino said a fibre optic cable will be laid along the highway to benefit schools and other public facilities.

“We are giving a lot of importance to such projects that will open up the region and link Kenya to neighbouring countries,” he said. He urged locals to cooperate with the contractor and stop vandalising infrastructure.

“The government has invested a lot to establish the existing infrastructure. We ask communities to protect it because they stand to lose if stolen or vandalised,” said Prof Owino. Also in attendance was ICTA acting Director of Programmes and Standards Thomas Odhiambo.