Agony as KCSE certificates withheld

Mary Karuga

Philip Mong'are (left) and Mary Karuga holding her KCSE certificate at her home in Juja on February 4, 2022. She received the certificate after 20 years of waiting.

Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Every day at 6am in the Ndarasha area of Juja Farm, Mary Karuga, 38, makes her way through the bumpy roads to begin her daily chores in Juja town. She works as a Mama Fua at different homes in Juja town.

