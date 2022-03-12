Agony as KCSE certificates withheld

Every day at 6am in the Ndarasha area of Juja Farm, Mary Karuga, 38, makes her way through the bumpy roads to begin her daily chores in Juja town. She works as a Mama Fua at different homes in Juja town.

It is a life she has embraced after her quest for a good job proved futile. Ms Karuga, who completed her KCSE in 2002 and scored C, however, believes things would be better had she received her KCSE certificate in time.

After completing her national examination at Mitaboni Girls Secondary School, Machakos, she had great dreams of furthering her studies and ending her family’s poverty. Her dream would, however, become short-lived after the school administration withheld her certificate.

“The then-principal told me I would not get the document without paying my fee. The only document I had was the leaving certificate. Even when I apply for jobs, the only thing I use is the leaving certificate, which recruiters find odd.” she says, holding the old piece of paper.

Sh16,000 fee balance

In 2014, the government a directed schools to release all KCPE and KCSE certificates, but she could still not get hers. “The school bursar would turn me away every time I visited. They insisted I must clear the Sh16,000 fee balance I owed the school.”

Finally in January 2022, she got a well-wisher who offered to clear the arrears after she posted her plight in a social media group. She received her certificate last week after 20 years.

“Even though there are limited opportunities for me at this age, I’m happy to have the document to show that I indeed went to high school. The future now lies in my two children. They are my only source of hope,” she says.

Some 238km away in Kisii, Philip Mong’are, 28, prepares his small poultry farm. He carries out different farm projects and sells shoes to support himself and his siblings. One of the biggest opportunities he missed was the General Service Unit recruitment (GSU) in 2018. “I knew the opportunity would have been life-changing given my family background. The person who was to help me get enlisted needed the KCSE certificate. I was in North-Eastern and I travelled that same night to Kisii to get it but could not,” he says.

“People ask me why I’ve not found my better half. I always laugh it off, but of late it is becoming a serious issue. How do I marry if I do not even have a means of sustaining my life? The little I get sustains me and my siblings.”

Catch 22 situation

Despite the directive being in place, the lack of policy and enforcement has left many learners without their certificates.

Reached for comment, Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan said the directive is still in force and should be obeyed.

“We understand it is a catch 22 situation and we encourage negotiation between principals and parents. The principals need the money to take care of the food and boarding needs... In extreme cases of principals withholding certificates, we write to the Teachers Service Commission requesting action to be taken.”

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairperson Kahi Indimuli concurred that principals should obey the directive and release the certificates. He, however, wants the government to be specific on the period covered.