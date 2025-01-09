2024 KCSE results: Kapsabet Boys, Kabarak shine in Rift Valley

Kapsabet Boys High School topped the Rift Valley region in the 2024 KCSE results as they had 65 straight As, with a mean grade of 10.157.

Brian Matoke Otucho and Mark Kibet emerged the best at Kapsabet Boys, each registering an A of 84 points and hitting the top score of A in all subjects. The school registered 494 candidates.

Brian, who missed three consecutive academic terms due to an illness, emerged among the top performers in the region.

His mother Consalia Otucho said: “We were worried as a family about the setback, but today we are in a celebratory mood for this incredible performance. We thank God for the A of 84 points.”

Chief Principal Kipchumba Maiyo said Brian was a brilliant student and never missed the top spot in his class.

“Throughout his stay at Kapsabet Boys, Brian was always at the top. His condition concerned the whole school community, and we did our best to see him continue learning, both in school and at home,” he said.

At Moi High School Kabarak, teachers and students broke into song and dance after students posted good results.

The school’s Chief Principal, Ms Elsheba Cheruiyot, said that in the 2024 class, 34 had A plain, 104 A- (minus), 83 B+ (plus), 84 B (plain), 34 B- (minus), and 13 C+ (plus). The school's mean grade was a B+ of 9.8904.

“This was due to the high discipline and commitment from students and staff,” said Ms Cheruiyot.

According to Ms Cheruiyot, last year the school scored a mean of 10.3. This year, they were targeting 11.1. The school registered 356 students for the 2024 KCSE.

Scored an A of 82 points





Michele Nyaribari, who scored an A of 82 points, said the early mornings she endured had finally paid off. She wants to pursue medicine at the University of Nairobi.

In the North Rift region, Kapsabet Boys in Nandi County, Moi Girls High School in Uasin Gishu County, St Joseph’s Boys in Trans Nzoia County, St Patrick Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo High School in Baringo County produced most of the top candidates in the area.

By the time of going to press, Moi Girls Eldoret had compiled 24 straight As, with the top four performers tying at 84 points. This was an improved performance compared to the 2023 exams where the school registered seven straight As.

Valerie Jerop, Brenda Rono, Deborah Nyabate, and Isbabel Khayasi scored an A of 84 points each, while Diana Akinyi scored an A of 83 points.

Chief School Principal Juliana Kirui said: “I am happy with this performance. Last year, we managed seven As, but this year we have managed more As and we have improved by more than 50 per cent.”

At Kapsabet Girls, Soila Chepkemboi scored an A of 83 points to emerge at the top while 27 other girls managed to obtain a grade of A- (minus) by the time of going to press.

Baringo High School in Eldama Ravine had four students attaining a mean grade of A.

More than 28 students at the school also attained a mean score of A- (minus), 32 with B+ (plus), and 32 others with B (plain). By the time of going to press, the school was still waiting for the results of other students.

In West Pokot County, Kapenguria School and Chewoyet High School produced the best students in last year’s KCSE exam results.

At Kapenguria School, Wisely Pyatich scored an A of 83 points while Obed Kipkogei and Lenny Kibet scored an A of 82 points, with 12 others scoring an A- (minus).

Shachile Daniel Munandi and Kipngetich Faustine of Chewoyet High School scored an A plain while Wayongo Emanuel Simiyu of the same school had an A- (minus).

Kapenguria School principal Moses Ndeda said his students studied hard, with teachers teaching well.

“We are very happy about the results,” he said.

In Turkana County, students from Kakuma Refugee Camp were among the top performers.

Gathoth Lul Lok, a South Sudanese who sat for his examinations at AIC Song’ot Boys Secondary School located in Turkana West Constituency scored an A- (minus).

School Principal James Ikai described Lok as a hardworking and disciplined student.

Utumishi Boys Academy recorded a sterling performance, with eight students scoring an A plain each. Forty of them managed an A- (minus).

Top candidates Keith Mule and Bradley Ikileng tied at an A plain of 83 points each, followed by Austin Kipkosgei, Kennedy Mburu and Wycliffe Kiprotich who also tied at A plain of 82 points.

At least 313 candidates attained a minimum entry to the University, with the last five candidates scoring a C (plain).

The school had a mean score of 9.15.

Anestar Lanet in Nakuru also had two students scoring A plain each, with 11 of them getting an A.

Top student Samson Karanja topped the school with an A plain of 82 points.





University of Nairobi

He attributed his success to hard work and determination and thanked his teachers and parents for their support.

He hopes to pursue a degree course in medicine and surgery at the University of Nairobi.

“I used to get an A plain in my internal exams but did not expect that the same would be reflected in the KCSE. So, I am very happy about this,” he said.

St Philip Gilgil Academy, a new school, also posted top results in its first shot at KCSE. The school had its top student, Lucy Waithera, scoring a B+ (plus).

Elsewhere, there were celebrations at Langalanga Secondary School in Nakuru City after Laura Tinna Ayuma scored A plain of 81 points.

Laura Tinna of Langalanga Secondary School in Nakuru celebrate with students on January 9, 2025 after she scored A (Plain) in last year's KCSE exam. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Laura said she was not expecting to get a plain A after scoring 377 marks in KCPE.

“I thank my teachers and my fellow students for pushing me hard to attain good results. I want to study medicine and I want to specialise in neurosurgery,” said Laura.

The school principal, Ms Rufina Nkonge, said she was happy that Laura had lifted the school to the national level with a good grade.

“This is as a result of teamwork by teachers, non-teaching staff and students,” said Ms Nkonge.

Laura’s father, Tony Nyangoka, could not hide his joy after his daughter emerged the top of the school.

“My daughter, Laura, is a God-fearing girl and she was determined from the word go despite learning in a day school. I thank the teachers of Langalanga Secondary for their determination to see day scholars like Laura perform to the best of their abilities,” said Mr Nyangoka.

In Kericho County, Kabianga High School had 21 straight As at the time of going to press. In 2023, the school had 20 As.

Chief Principal Ezekiel Kurgat said that Collins Kibet was leading at the school with an impressive A of 84 points.

Tenwek Boys’ High School in Bomet county registered a mean score of 8.411, according to statistics provided by Chief Principal Mutali Chesebe.

“We have 488 out 536 students who attained the university cut-off points in what translates to a 91.04 percent transition rate,” Mr Chesebe said.

The school has one A, 34 A- (minus), 81 B+ (plus), 146 B (plain), 133 B- (minus), 93 C+ (plus), 37 C (plain) and nine C- (minus).

Kathleen Chepkorir Bett was the top girl at St Clare Girls Secondary School in Elburgon, with a grade A of 81 marks.

Chepkorir said she expected to perform well but did not expect to be the top girl.

“I was expecting good results, but I did not think I would be the top student in the school,” said Chepkorir.

Chepkorir said she would like to pursue medicine and surgery at the University of Nairobi as this was her long-time dream.

In Samburu, St Theresa’s Wamba Girls school topped the chart once again.

The school had all 81 students attaining minimum university entry grade of C+ and above.

The school posted a mean score of 8.5 points.

The school’s director Peter Leseketet attributed the success to dedication, hard work, and prayers.

“We are very proud to have sent all our girls to universities. This is the power of prayer, dedication, and hard work,” Mr Leseketeti said.

Elsewhere, in Maralal High School, five students scored A- (minus) and six others secured a B+ (plus).

The school principal, Mr George Lelesimoe, lauded the students’ hard work, the dedication of the teaching staff, and the unwavering support from parents.

“The results demonstrate the institution’s commitment to academic excellence in the pastoral area,” said Mr Lelesimoe.

At Kisima Mixed Secondary School, one candidate had a plain A, nine candidates had A- (minus), four candidates had a B- (minus) and one candidate had C+ (plus).