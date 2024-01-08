2023 KPSEA results to be released in two weeks, says CS Machogu

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced that the 2023 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) results will be released in two weeks.

Speaking during the announcement of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam results at Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret on Monday, Mr Machogu said the KPSEA results would be released within two weeks.

He emphasised the importance of these results for educators and parents to track the academic progress of pupils.

He urged parents, guardians and teachers to be proactive and scrutinise the KPSEA reports.

"Use the insights from the KPSEA reports to closely monitor and guide learners as they prepare for the transition to Grade 7.

“The release of this KCSE Examination will be followed by the release of the KPSEA reports for candidates who sat the Grade 6 assessment in 2023 in the next two weeks. I urge all parents, guardians and teachers to scrutinise the KPSEA reports to ensure they use the results to monitor learner progress as they transition to Grade 7," said Mr Machogu.

Speaking during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results, the Kenya National Examinations Council Chairman David Njengere assured the public that the KPSEA results were in the final stages of completion.

"KNEC is finalising the KPSEA and we are committed to ensuring that these reports are ready before these learners are ready for junior secondary schools in January 2024," he said.

In contrast to the elaborate release ceremonies for the KCPE and KCSE, the release of the KPSEA exams will be low-key.

Candidates were assessed in five subjects: Mathematics, English, Integrated Science and Kiswahili.

As the nation eagerly awaits the release of the KPSEA results, the second examination under the CBC, the education sector is preparing for a new era marked by the full implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The KPSEA 2023 examinations commenced on November 28, 2023, and concluded on November 30, 2023.