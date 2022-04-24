2021 KCSE: How consistency helped top Kenya High student Nelly Ichingwa score A

If there is one girl who knows how to keep consistency in national examinations, then that girl is Nelly Vinaywa Ichingwa of Kenya High School.

Nelly emerged as the top girl in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) at Christ The King Academy in Nakuru City in 2017 with 432 points and was admitted at the Kenya High School.

KCSE 2021: Top performing Kenya High student Nelly Vinaywa aspires to be a doctor

Four years later, she did not disappoint and when Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) results on Saturday. She was relaxing at her parents' home at Kenlands Estate in Nakuru Town West when the results were announced.

"When I heard Prof Magoha announcing the results on a weekend, I was not worried because I was sure I would post good results," said Nelly.

And true to her words, soon after the results were released, she realised that she had got an impressive A-minus Grade of 80 points.

"I'm very grateful to God for these impressive results, It has not been easy. I thank God for my dear loving parents, friends, and my family who have been very supportive throughout the four-year journey. I also dedicate this victory to my able class teacher Mrs Olubayi. She has been a great pillar throughout this journey," she said.

She added: "The four year-journey has not been a walk in the park. I was expecting a plain A but getting A- minus I still thank God,"

She said the nine months when the schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic were the most difficult moments for her as a student as it was not easy to keep track of her academic work.

"When learning resumed, I had to work hard, I vowed that despite the pandemic, I would work hard and score good grades and this has come to pass," she told Nation.Africa on Saturday.

Nelly said Kenya High School memories will forever remain etched on her mind.

"The Kenya High School motivates one to learn how to socialise with other students irrespective of their backgrounds. I have taken this as one of the biggest lessons that will guide me as I enter the next phase of my life," she added.

She hopes to study medicine at the University of Nairobi.

Her mother Jecinta Moenga, who is an advocate of the High Court in Nakuru City, described her daughter as a "hard-working girl".