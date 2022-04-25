2021 KCSE: Day school student Clinton Mutwiri beats odds to excel

Clinton Mutwiri’s mother, Lucy Karwitha, could not hold back tears of joy when she was informed that her son had excelled in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Mutwiri, from Angaine Day Secondary School in Timau, Meru County, was ranked third best student nationally in the sub county schools category. He scored A– of 81.5 points with straight As in mathematics, history and business studies.

“I expected to perform well but it came as a surprise to be ranked third nationally and I thank God for everything. I also thank my teachers and fellow students for supporting me,” he told Nation.Africa in an interview.

Clinton Mutwiri’s mother, Lucy Karwitha could not hold her tears back when she was informed of her son’s good performance in the 2021 KCSE. Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

Mutwiri says he wishes to pursue medicine at the Kenyatta University.

But for Ms Karwitha, a single mother, the tears of joy have a tinge of pain and bitterness due to the challenges she went through while raising her two sons.

In 2004, she separated from her husband. She was forced to relocate from Thika town where she lived with her husband to her parents’ home in Timau. But had she known what was in store for her, perhaps, she could have persevered through the marital problems and lived to see her children through school.

Mutwiri was a few months old while his brother, Kennedy Muiruri was two years old. According to the Ameru customs, a divorced woman is not expected to take her children home, especially boys who are bound to demand inheritance from the family.

“My family was not welcoming and they castigated me for bringing the children home, so they insisted that I return them to their father,” Ms Karwitha said.

Ms Lucy Karwitha with her sons Kennedy Muiruri (left) and Clinton Mutwiri Angaine Day Secondary School in Meru on April 23, 2022. Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

Faced with the dilemma of living with her family and abandoning her children, Ms Karwitha decided her sons were more important than her family.

The then 18-year–old, she fled home and rented a house in Timau where she started a new chapter in her life. The difficulties she faced made her contemplate returning the boys to their father.

She took up manual jobs in potato farms to provide for her family.

“I could not even afford school fees, so I was forced to beg teachers to allow my children to learn while I paid the little money I had. But now I know life will be better when my son completes his university education,” she told Nation.Africa.

When Mutwiri began sitting his KCSE examination in March, Ms Karwitha said she went to church and made an offering and prayed to God to help her son perform well.

“Today, I am proud of my son and I thank God for everything. Although I don’t have money to pay for his university education, I know God will provide,” she said.

Angaine Day Secondary School Principal Joshua Kithinji, attributed Mutwiri’s good performance to discipline and hard work.