2021 KCSE: Alliance Girls top student Angel Muthoni wants to be a neurosurgeon

​Alliance Girls High School top 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam student Njue Angel Muthoni has set her eyes on studying medicine and becoming a neurosurgeon.

She was among the best candidates nationally in the results announces by Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha on Saturday.

To realise her dream, Angel wants to join either Monash University in Australia or the University of Manipal in India after scoring 84 points.

She says that although she loves many careers including engineering, her burning desire to save lives has made her settle on neurosurgery.

“I could fly planes or be an engineer but there is a thrill that comes with saving lives; being responsible enough to be trusted with someone's life. I would love to study medicine in India or Australia,” she told Nation.Africa on Sunday.

For her, the desire to study abroad is fueled by the need to access high standards of education and a chance to interact with people from all over the world.

She scored 437 marks in the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam at Chogoria Girls' Primary School before joining Alliance Girls' High School.

Angel says that she has always loved learning while growing up instilling in her the burning desire to excel.

“I realised that though an exam may last two hours or so, it decides my life. I owe my success to God and I would like to tell every young person out there that so long as they put their heart to something and commit it to God, He will come through for them,” she says.

Her success also comes from support from her parents, teachers, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

“I would like to particularly thank Mrs Ndirangu and Mrs Otolo. They made it possible for me to get As in CRE and Biology,” she said.

She, however, says it was not all smooth sailing as she needed the guidance of those who had excelled

“I had challenges in subjects like English and Biology, but I kept working hard and it worked,” she recalls.

She states that she discovered how things work through various subjects, especially physics and geography, which made her understand the world around her better. Physics was one of her favourite subjects contrary to people’s belief that it is hard.