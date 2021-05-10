2020 KCSE results out today in virus-disrupted calendar

By David Muchunguh

Candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in March and April are expected to get their results today, nearly six months later than the traditional announcement date of late December.

