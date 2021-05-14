2020 KCSE: Joel Simiyu who had Sh800 school fees scores A  

In 2017, Joel Simiyu was admitted to Nakuru High School after scoring 360 marks in the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams.

The former Kimingichi AIC Primary School in Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, was accompanied by his mother Florence Nasimiyu to his new school.

Ms Nasimiyu had only Sh800 as school fees. She neither bought her son a mattress nor school uniform. Four years later, Joel scored six straight As in Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Geography and Kiswahili to attain a mean score of A with 81 points. He narrates his story.

“When I joined Nakuru Boys High School, I was not sure whether I would complete my secondary school education as I had no school fees. When I first stepped into the school compound I wore my former primary school uniform, I was the odd one out.

Raise bus fare

To travel from Bungoma to Nakuru, my primary school teachers had to raise the bus fare.

I’m grateful to my Nakuru Boys High School Principal Mike Yator for admitting me as I waited for well-wishers to pay my fees.

My mother was shocked when I was admitted to the school without paying a cent.

Fearing that I could drop out of school, she returned home and went on a 'begging' mission.

I thank Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s administration for paying my four-year tuition fees. The county government bursaries, if well utilised, could transform the lives of poor students who drop out of school due to lack of school fees.

Being the last born in a family of six boys raised by a single parent, I was not sure of joining secondary school. Only two of my siblings have managed to complete secondary education.

My KCSE results came as a big shock to me. I didn’t expect to get a mean grade of A after scoring 360 marks in the 2016 KCPE. I thank God for the good results.

Shaping my destiny

I dedicate these results to my mother for playing a key role in shaping my destiny. Were it not for her efforts, I probably would be rotting in the village as a primary school dropout.

I also dedicate this victory to my teachers at Nakuru Boys High School. They instilled in me discipline and hard work which has paid dividends. The teachers’ spirit of team work was amazing. The school learning facilities were the best. I also thank my primary school teachers for laying a strong foundation for me.

I want to study pharmacy at the University of Nairobi, having scored straight As in critical subjects including Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology and Physics.