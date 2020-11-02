18,000 teachers set for CBC training ahead of Grade Five

About 18,000 teachers will undergo a 12-day training on the competency-based curriculum ahead of the Grade Five roll-out.

In a circular released by the Teachers’ Service Commission, the training will take place from November 23 to December 5.

“This training will be carried out as the school terms progresses on the stipulated dates,” the TSC Director of Quality Assurance, Reuben Nthamburi, stated on behalf of the chief executive Nancy Macharia.

According to the schedule, training of trainers — who include the county support officers and CBC champions — will run from November 23 to 28.

Training of tutors at the zonal level and those in special schools will run from November 29 to December 5. Head teachers will attend the first day.

Professional support

Training of tutors from special schools and arid and semi-arid areas will be residential.

“The National Master Trainers will train the Curriculum Support Officers and CBC Champions at the County Level and thereafter offer professional support to the CSOs and CBC champions in the Zonal teacher training and SNE training venues,” he said.

“Use the same CBC teacher champions, which we had in December 2019. Do not replace any of them without authority,” stated Dr Nthamburi.

In June, Ms Macharia told the parliamentary committee on education that the commission had planned to train 6,000 teachers in regular schools and 12,000 in special needs institutions.

TSC has so far trained 339,743 teachers on the new curriculum. Plans to roll out Grade Five are in top gear as Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang’ confirmed last week that all books had been approved, printed and delivered to schools.

In the new system, primary education ends at Grade 6.

According to the Kenya institute of Curriculum Development, evaluation of learning materials and approvals is ongoing.

