160,000 yet to report to Form 1, Grade 7

More than 160,000 learners have not reported for Form One and Grade 7, signalling the need for more efforts to attain the 100 per cent transition policy even as Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu expressed satisfaction at the rate of reporting.

Mr Machogu yesterday said that the transition into JSS and Form One now stands at 96 per cent and 91 per cent, respectively. Some 1,253,577 learners sat the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment last year, which implies that 50,143 have not yet proceeded to junior secondary school (JSS).

In the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination, 1,233,852 candidates sat the tests and a 91 per cent transition means 111,046 learners are out of school.

“Last week, I visited areas like Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa that were not doing well in terms of transition and I am happy to report that we are now at 96 per cent for JSS,” Mr Machogu said.

The CS made an appeal to chiefs and their assistants to collaborate with the sub-county and county education officers to mop up learners who have not yet enrolled in Grade 7 or Form One.

Mr Machogu asked teachers to allow students who cannot afford new uniforms to remain in school with their old (Grade 6 or Class 8) uniforms until their parents acquire the required set.

“We have made it very clear that uniform should not be an issue. Particularly in JSS, the same uniform that they were using in Grade 6 Is the same that they should continue with until such a time when the parent will be able to acquire one for Grade 7,” he said.

No turning back

The CS also ruled out turning back on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and reverting to the 8-4-4 system. Last week, lawmakers told the government to revert to the previous system since it appeared unprepared to implement CBC.

Speaking at Bobaracho Junior Secondary School in Kisii County during a tour of duty, the CS claimed that the challenges with learning in Grade 7 are now nearly resolved.

He said that the government has so far planned for capitation per student and dispatched textbooks to all JSS institutions in the country.

“The government has agreed on a capitation of Sh15,042 per student in JSS. That money will be disbursed any time now because what we were waiting for was the exact figure and enrolment per school,” said Mr Machogu. For instance, with 82 JSS students, Mr Machogu said Bobaracho is set to receive Sh1.24 million.

Most JSS institutions across the country do not have textbooks for all 12 subjects, which has hindered learning. The books are distributed by contracted publishers. Mr Machogu said that some 17,800,000 textbooks are set to be delivered in schools to support learning in Grade 7 s.

“We have been able to send textbooks to all our JSSs across the county. We sent out 17,800,000 textbooks covering all the learning areas that are done in Grade 7,” he said. However, the CS noted that no textbooks have been sent out for a few subject areas as he promised to ensure the distribution is finalised no later than next week.