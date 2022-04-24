11,000 jobs up for grabs as TSC fills staffing gaps

Some11,000 teaching jobs are up for grabs as the government moves to address the staffing gaps in schools ahead of the rolling out of junior secondary in January 2023.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, the National Treasury allocated to Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Sh2.5 billion to recruit new tutors as the country prepares from this week to fully roll out Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) .

According to TSC boss Nancy Macharia, the commission will start a competitive recruitment process immediately with the majority of new teachers going to sub-county schools which admit the biggest numbers of learners.

“In his budget statement made last week, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani allocated the TSC Sh2.5 billion for the recruitment of 5,000 teachers on permanent terms in the next financial year. I wish to assure the country that the commission will immediately embark on the exercise to ensure the teachers report to work as soon as possible to ease the existing shortage,” said Dr Macharia.

She went ahead: “During the impending recruitment, we will put more emphasis on staffing sub-county secondary schools, which admit the bulk of learners.”

Another Sh1.2 billion has been allocated to the TSC to recruit 6,000 interns to help address the shortage that continues to hit a number of schools.

Sh1.2 billion

“In the financial year 2022/2023, the government has allocated the TSC Sh1.2 billion to recruit 6,000 interns as a stop gap measure to ease the shortage which stand at 114,581 teachers,” said Ms Macharia during the results of 2021 KCSE exam results at Mtihani House in Nairobi.

The TSC boss further said teachers are ready to ensure that there is 100 per cent transition as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta as schools open tomorrow even as she directs her field officers to be on the alert.

“We once again urge the teachers to tighten up their belts as they admit the 1.2 million learners to their schools. It is our determination as a commission to ensure that the 100 per cent transition policy succeeds in guaranteeing all children their basic right to education,” said Ms Macharia.

According to her, the commission will tomorrow start to train over 60,000 teachers on CBC. She disclosed that over 229,292 primary school teachers and teacher training college tutors have been trained and they also target to train 116,024 secondary school teachers by the end of the year.

“The first phase of this training will involve 60,000 teachers drawn from both public and private secondary schools, including special institutions and will be concluded on May 13,” the TSC boss added.

At the same time, Education CS George Magoha assured parents that the government has put in place necessary measures to ensure that there are adequate teachers for the rolling out of CBC.

“Beginning May 3, we shall work tirelessly to ensure that all the 2021 KCPE exam candidates join Form One in the letter and spirit of the 100 percent transition policy.”

Secondary schools are greatly understaffed and will require more teachers next year when the CBC rolls out in secondary schools and there will also be a double intake.

The teachers’ commission has also been asked by the Head of State to come up with a Mwalimu Award for well-performing teachers and the commission has to work with other officers to ensure that this is realised.