Universities need to audit programmes regularly to respond to market needs

University graduate

Universities have turned new focus on certificate and diploma training to make up for the loss of revenue following dwindling returns from the Module II programme.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

The current debate about a proposal to scrap the bachelor of education degree has brought to the fore serious questions regarding university education and its place in society. The main concern is on relevance of the training offered by the universities and other institutions of higher learning to meet market demands.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  2. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

  3. Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space in July

  4. Interpol database to identify missing persons through family DNA

  5. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.