Uhuru awards charter to National Defence College

National Defence College

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi County on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta has awarded a charter to the National Defence College, making it the first specialised university in the country. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.