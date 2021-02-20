Sh1.35 billion paid to Jua Kali artisans in school desks project

Education CS George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha addresses education stakeholders from the western region at Mundere Girls' Secondary School in Busia County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Shaban Makokha | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said a total of 625,000 desks have been delivered to learning institutions.

The government has paid out Sh1.35 billion to thousands of Jua Kali artisans across the country who were contracted to fabricate school desks through the Economic Stimulus Programme following the effects of Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.