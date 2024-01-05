'Please help me join Starehe, I scored 420 marks in KCPE'

As hundreds of bright KCPE 2023 candidates prepare to join their respective secondary schools, one of them faces a bleak future.

Kangeta Benjamin Richard, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), sat for his KCPE exam at Accurate Schools Komarock in Nairobi.

He was the best student in the school, scoring 420 marks—an achievement that secured him a place at Starehe Boys Centre, one of the country's national schools.

However, he fears he may miss out on the opportunity due to a lack of school fees.

According to his mother, Mary Chantal, they could not afford to send him to school when they arrived in the country in 2014 and settled in Nairobi's Kayole area.

But thanks to the timely intervention of a Good Samaritan, the headmistress of a local school, he was able to start learning. As fate would have it, she left the school and his parents had to start looking for another school.

She says she chose Accurate Schools Komarock after some of her neighbours told her it was a good school.

"He was in Class 5 when I went to the school and met the headmaster and explained my situation. He told me that he had to talk to the school board first and then he would get back to me," she adds.

Best pupil

Richard did not disappoint the school, proving to them his ability and emerging as the best pupil.

Also read: Make education accessible to all

In an interview with the Nation after the results were announced, he said he owed his success to hard work and always consulting with his teachers.

"When I got the opportunity to study here, I knew what I wanted and vowed to make my mother proud. That is exactly what has happened," said the student, who wants to be a software engineer when he grows up.

“The results did not come as a surprise to me and I am very happy. I want to especially thank my Kiswahili and English teachers for helping me do well in languages, which I always struggled with.”

He hopes to attend Starehe Boys Centre as they offer scholarships to needy students. He has also appealed to well-wishers to come to his aid.

“It breaks my heart to think of the possibility of not being able to join the secondary school because my parents are not able to get the money. I will be happy if a well-wisher comes in to offer support.”

His mother said, “My plea is to anyone willing to help my son go to school. I have no way of raising the kind of money needed.”

She said she left Congo with her seven children and her husband, but they have been unable to get good jobs because of their refugee status.