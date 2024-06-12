Lawmakers question CUE over 277,000 first year slots in varsities

Members of Parliament have questioned how the Commission for University Education (CUE) approved over 277,000 openings in public and private universities during the 2024-2025 student placement cycle.

Specifically, the National Assembly Committee on Education questioned how the CUE allowed Kisii University to admit 16,464 first-year students despite questions on the number of academic staff and infrastructure to accommodate such a population. Its declared capacity is higher than older and more established universities, a fact that alarmed the MPs.

Documents tabled before the committee on Tuesday, June 11 indicated that Kisii University has the highest number of vacancies followed by Kenyatta University.

The Head of Programme Accreditation at the CUE, Marcela Mwaka, was at pains to explain how Kisii University was allowed to declare that they have a capacity to accommodate 16,000 students despite the shortcomings.

Universities declare their capacities to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Series (KUCCPS), after which the CUE approves them after checking whether the institution has the right infrastructure to accommodate the capacity declared.

Infrastructure available

Ms Mwaka could not clearly explain to the lawmakers the infrastructure available at the university that caused the CUE to give it the green light to admit such a huge number of students.

The CUE is responsible for accrediting university programmes and the number of academic staff and infrastructure are key determinants. The KUCCPS has placed 7,772 students at Kisii University, the third highest number among public universities.

“We go through the data provided by the universities by considering the previous data it provided, then we do validation based on capacity and available programmes,” Ms Mwaka told MPs.

She said Kisii University has 82 bachelor’s degree programmes and 317 members of academic staff. It has three full professors, 11 associate professors, 31 senior lecturers, 135 lecturers, 75 assistant lecturers, 58 tutorial fellows and four ‘others’.

According to the CUE, the university has 91 lecture rooms, seven computer labs, three science laboratories, an anatomy laboratory and chemistry, biology and physics laboratories. MPs criticised the CUE allowing Kisii University to admit a high number of students despite lack of capacity.

“How many lecturers are needed to adequately attend to 16,000 students? What is the size of the university? How many lecture rooms are available for learning?” committee chairperson Julius Melly posed.

The MP said the committee will physically visit the university alongside others to confirm whether what the commission has indicated is the true position on the ground.

16,000 first year students

“This committee will do a physical check-up before writing our report,” Mr Melly said. He added that the committee will schedule a meeting with the CUE next week to discuss the carrying capacities of local universities.

Siaya woman rep Christine Ombaka and Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara also questioned the ability of Kisii University to admit 16,000 first-year students.

“This is 16,000 is just the cohort in the first year, there are also other students that need to be taught. How is this possible?” Ms Obara asked. Prof Ombaka sought to know the workload each lecturer with such a population.

“I have been in the university lecture halls and I can tell you that there are some lecturers who are under-teaching while others are over-teaching,” he said.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo pointed out that Kisii University has no capacity to accommodate the 7,772 students it has been allocated , much less the 16,000 declared capacity.

“If the university declared 16,000 places, then it is not possible. Even if we go with the 7,000 that it has been allocated, it means at any given time, the university will have 43,000 students on campus. Those numbers don’t just add up. You will need to break some sweat to convince us,” Mr Gisairo said.

Documents tabled before the committee on the placement of students to public universities indicate that Kisii University has the highest capacity at 16,464, followed by Maseno University (10,821), University of Nairobi (10,211), Karatina University (9,180), and the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (8,903).