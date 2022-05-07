KICD launches digital platform for learners with visual, hearing impairments

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has launched an online digital learning platform for Grade Four learners with visual and hearing impairments.

According to a statement posted by KICD on its social media platforms, this move is aimed at improving learning opportunities for all, especially those who have difficulty in reading and gaining information from print materials.

The statement titled, "The Adaptation of Grade 4 Digital content' read in part, "Special needs education learners with visual and hearing impairment in Grade 4 are now set to digitally learn online.”

The learning areas developed for learners with visual impairment challenges include mathematics, social studies, science and technology, English language activities, Kiswahili language activities, arts and craft, Christian Religious Education (CRE), home science, agriculture and music.

Hearing impairments

The learning areas for learners with hearing impairments are mathematics, social studies, science and technology, English Language activities, Arts and Craft, CRE, Home Science, agriculture and Music.

This move was welcomed by parents with children with visual and hearing impairments stakeholders. They described the new development as a "commendable move in the right direction in achieving inclusivity" for all learners.

"The next hurdle is ensuring that the learners have access to the online platform," said Mr Wyclife Ayieko while Mr John Kaaru said: "This is good. The learners with visual impairment will have a fair playground in the learning environment."

The new platform developed by KICD is set to be a fun experience too for the special class of learners who previously felt as if they were left out of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) that has been introduced by the government in normal schools across the country.

"This is a good level playing field for learners with visual and hearing impairment challenges. At least they will enjoy the new system just like the rest of the normal learners.