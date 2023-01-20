KCSE 2022: Makueni's top boy Sergius Muthoka eyes Massachusetts Institute

Sergius Muthoka, one of the students who topped the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams charts in Makueni County, was busy harvesting African foxtail grass seeds for sale when the 2022 KCSE results were announced.

He did not know that he had performed well until Nation.Africa team visited his home in Nthia Village, Makueni County, on Friday.

He scored A plain of 80 points in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

The 18-year-old former Makueni Boys High School student is among tens of bright students who were on a full scholarship programme by the county government.

“I expected to score either A minus or A plain. With this performance, I have made a bold step towards actualizing my dream of being a pilot. I want to enrol at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study aviation,” he said.

He attributed the good performance to long hours of study, fuelled by a burning desire to become a pilot and pull the family out of poverty.

“The aviation dream which I have been working on since Standard One inspired the performance. The head teacher at Nthia Primary School predicted that I would become a pilot after I had excelled in a school test,” he told Nation.Africa.

The big dream has scared his parents who have attempted to discourage him.

Muthoka’s mother Elizabeth Malika said: “We thank his teachers and the county government for enabling his education.”

Muthoka scored a mark above Rachel Ndeto who emerged as the top girl at St Joseph Girl’s High School, Kibwezi. She scored a mean grade of A- minus of 79 points.