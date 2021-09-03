Egerton University will rise from financial crisis, says Chancellor Narendra Raval:

Egerton University Chancellor Dr Narendra Raval has expressed his optimism that the institution will rise from its current financial crisis.

Dr Raval who is serving his second year as the chancellor of the Njoro-based premier agricultural college in Kenya, said he will ensure before his term ends the university is generating its income.

He was speaking in Nakuru Town on Friday when he inspected development projects at Nakuru Town Campus in the company of the institution’s acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage and top university management staff.

“Development needs adequate funding and Egerton University, like any other public university, is facing many financial challenges. As a chancellor, I will see how the existing infrastructures and facilities could be revamped and put to good use,” said Dr Raval.

Train health workers

At the Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr Raval was informed by the Dean Dr Brian Lishenga that a storey building at the faculty had not been used for the last six months after its walls developed cracks.

“We want to put the building back into use after it is inspected by the relevant government authorities and is approved for repair because we want to train more health workers and ultimately increase our admission," he said.

He described his two years as the chancellor as "an exciting journey despite the financial challenges.”

He said: “Egerton remains my favourite university and hopefully, soon it will rise from the ashes of financial instability to the great university that it has been in Africa."

He assured the students and parents that despite the financial crisis, the university has no plans to increase tuition fees.

"As a chancellor, my dream is to see the university become self-sufficient in terms of financial capability and generate its income instead of depending on the exchequer. I want the university to use its own facilities instead of renting because this will save the university a lot of money," said Dr Raval.

He said despite the coronavirus pandemic, the institution had achieved many milestones including holding virtual graduation and orientation of First-Year students.