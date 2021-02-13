Chiefs in Baringo to track missing pupils

Amid fears of massive school dropout in Tiaty East and West sub-counties in Baringo County after hundreds of residents fled their homes to safer areas following a security operation to flush out armed gangs, local administrators have launched an operation to return children to class.

A disarmament operation is being carried out by the government in Ameyan, Paka, Silale, Nadome, Kapau, Toplen, Chesitet and, Lomelo, Lokori and Kapedo.

Most schools in the two sub-counties are deserted, with families having crossed into the neighbouring counties of Samburu, Laikipia and West Pokot.

Chemolingot, Nginyang, Cheptunoyo, Chesirimion, Nalekat, Chesakam, Komolion, Riong’o, Akwichatis Chesirimon, Kositei, Katuwit,Paka, Nakoko, Toplen,Kasiokon, Chepkalacha and Seretion primary schools are now ghost institutions.

A spot check by the Saturday Nation revealed that the school crisis has also been aggravated by the departure of non-local teachers from the area for fear of their lives.

National exam

Chesakam head teacher Patrick Mudanya said that candidates are the most affected since they are expected to start their national exam next month.

He said that out of 18 Class Eight candidates in his institution, only three have reported back.

“We have reports that parents fled the area with their children after a disarmament exercise was launched a month ago. Some have migrated hundreds of kilometres away and we do not know if they would ever come back. This region is still facing a lot of challenges with enrolment of learners,” said Mr Mudanya.

He added that the government should move with speed to make sure that all learners return to school to avoid chances of the students being recruited to banditry while girls married off at a tender age.

According to the teacher, roads leading to the institution, which is on the route to the volatile Kapedo, are impassable due to the security operation.

“We did not even manage to administer the national assessment which was meant for pupils from Grade One to Seven,” said Mr Mudanya.

When schools reopened this term, hundreds of boys underwent circumcision.

Reports indicate that the initiates are still in seclusion and are yet to resume learning as well.

Sukut Primary School headteacher Frankline Lomatong said that about 99 per cent of his male students did not report to school when they reopened.

“Schools in this region are deserted due to the security operation and cultural practices such as circumcision of both men and women.”

Baringo County commissioner Henry Wafula said chiefs have been asked to find the learners as fast as they can.

“We convened a meeting with chiefs from Tiaty West and Tiaty East sub-counties to see how we can trace the learners. We promise that they will all resume learning the soonest,” said the county commissioner.