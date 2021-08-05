KCPE
'Allow us to access marked KCPE papers'

By Samwel Owino

MPs have been asked to review a law that restricts access to marked exam scripts in a petition challenging Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) test results released in April.

