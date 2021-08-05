'Allow us to access marked KCPE papers’

MPs have been asked to review a law that restricts access to marked exam scripts in a petition challenging Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) test results released in April.

Two petitioners have faulted a section of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act that prohibits access to an examination script by any candidate, institution, teacher or any other third party.

The parents say the rule is unfair as it does not provide any room for aggrieved parties to authenticate marks scored by their children.

They want MPs to review the legal framework governing marking and release of national examinations so as to permit the right to access to information by aggrieved candidates.

Ms Mary Njoki and Mr Isaac Njoroge, whose children sat the 2020 KCPE, have petitioned the National Assembly, claiming the results of the exams were manipulated in favour of public schools.

The petitioners say an extensive analysis of results of the 2020 KCPE examination indicates a pattern of possible manipulation of results that skewed the general performance in favour of candidates from public schools to the detriment of those from private schools.

“The petitioners are concerned that the process of marking and release of KCPE examinations lacks transparency and is shrouded in mystery, due to the limitation imposed on the right to access information by section 42 of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act,” reads the petition.

According to the two parents, the marks their children were awarded reflected a drastic negative deviation from the average scores they and their colleagues in private schools had been posting in continuous assessment tests, including the assessment done by KNEC after schools reopened following prolonged closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The test was to ascertain the preparedness of candidates to sit the examinations.

They want MPs to inquire into allegations of possible external influence to the process of marking the KCPE examinations, which resulted in candidates from public schools being awarded higher scores than their counterparts in private schools.

While contributing to the petition, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said the integrity of exams should be protected.

He urged the Education committee to probe the petition and ensure those found culpable are held to account.

“If indeed the matters raised by the petitioners are true, we want to know at what point results were interfered with. We cannot allow exams to be compromised because it is only education that makes us equal,” Dr Wamalwa said.

“If at all somebody somewhere compromised the integrity of exams, then they should be held accountable. The committee should do thorough investigations and call the Education Cabinet Secretary and KNEC bosses to explain this matter,” he added

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba said all children should be treated equally.

The lawmakers asked Education CS George Magoha and KNEC officials to provide all details regarding the marking of the KCPE exams when they will appear before the Florence Mutua-led committee.

The government has denied KCPE exam results were manipulated in favour of public primary schools.