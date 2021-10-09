2,903 teachers who retired between 1997- 2003 yet to receive pension

A total of 2,903 teachers who retired between 1997 and 2003 are yet to receive their pension despite the 2012 court ruling that ordered the monies to be released.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on Thursday told the departmental committee on finance and national planning parliamentary committee that the pensions department is in the process of fast-tracking the process of payment.

“The National Treasury has deployed 27 pensions’ staff to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) who work to close collaboration with the claim documentation personnel for expediency in processing the claims,” said Mr Yatani.

The CS was responding to a question raised by nominated MP Wilson Sossion, who is also the former Kenya Union of National Teachers (Knut) Secretary General.

Mr Yatani said, a total of 18,257 revised claims in respect of teachers who retired or died between July 1, 1997 and June 30, 2003 were made to the pensions department.

The claims were raised after 20 teachers won in 2012 before the Nakuru High Court seeking their pensions to factor in the higher salaries that had been proposed and agreed upon but were not effected until the 2003/2004.

“So far, the pensions department has processed and paid 15,264 claims to retired teachers and beneficiaries of those who are deceased,” the CS told the parliament.

Mr Yatani further said, more than 100,000 teachers have received pensions while more than 23,000 others have received death gratuity from the government in the last 24 years.

“Between July 1, 1997 and October 6, 2021, a total of 102,782 teachers have been paid normal pensions while 23,745 have received death gratuity,” said Mr Yatani.