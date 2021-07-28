Education the key? More like a hindrance to success, sorry

8-4-4, education, Solomons Ortiz, Uwezo Fund,





It is undeniable that education is important. It enables us to understand ourselves and our surroundings.

Education lessens the challenges were face in life since the more knowledge you gain, the more opportunities open up for you.

Education is the key to success, as Solomons Ortiz put it, but that does not seem to be the reality most Kenyans.

Although the government is phasing out 8-4-4 system, the ruin it has wrought on Kenyans will last for decades or even centuries.

I can clearly remember during my high school days when some students would opt not to go for games just to have more time to revise, myself included.

It was common to see people walking around with set books on the field instead of running and kicking the ball. Many went ahead and scored all the good grades they dreamed of.

It is unfortunate that, after all this struggle, their studies cannot help them. Many university students, for instance, are pursuing courses they did not even want to do.

This is because if your cluster points or overall Form Four grade does not match up to the required entry grade, you cannot do the course of your dreams.

Limited by grades

Why should you be limited by your grade? Why does one exam, KCSE, determine your future? To add insult to injury, even when a student is able to pursue their dream course, getting a job is not always guaranteed.

Even creating a job in this country as a fresh graduate is not easy.

Capital is a big a challenge and the initiatives the government has put in place, including Uwezo Fund, can only help a few people.

Sadly, passion cannot pay the bills and buy food and we have to survive.

Consequently, many graduates have ended up working in fields that are completely different from what they studied.

Still, even if they do land a job that is in line with your course, other issues such as poor payment crop up.

Fortunately though, the education ministry is reforming things with the adoption of the competency based curriculum.





Michelle, 20, is a student at Mount Kenya University.