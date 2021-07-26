Education summit, Big Four top agenda as Uhuru heads to UK

Boris Johnson, Uhuru Kenyatta

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta outside 10 Downing Street in central London on January 21, 2020, ahead of their meeting.

Photo credit: Tolga Akmen | AFP

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  PSCU

What you need to know:

  • Besides meeting PM Johnson at Chequers, his country residence in Buckinghamshire, President Kenyatta will jointly announce major investments in the Big Four projects, on affordable housing, manufacturing, and health partnerships.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is heading to the United Kingdom for a packed three-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and co-host the official welcome reception for the Global Education Summit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.