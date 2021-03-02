Editors challenge NCIC on fight against hate speech online

Kenya Editors’ Guild Vice President Samuel Maina

Kenya Editors Guild Vice President Samuel Maina is pictured with NCIC chair Samuel Kobia during a breakfast meeting at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Juma Namlola

News Editor, Taifa Leo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation Media Group’s Managing Editor in-charge of  Projects, Mr John Kamau, asked the NCIC to look at NMG’s editorial policy for pointers on how to deal with hate speech.

The media wants the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to partner with the Communications Authority to stamp out hate speech online.

