EACC wins first round in 435-acre Naivasha land battle

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has won the first round in a court battle in which the anti-graft body is seeking to recover 435 acres of land in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The land was allegedly grabbed by two private companies- Pineapple Edge Limited and Trojan Nominees Limited.

The two firms have lost the bid to block the EACC from recovering the land.

Nakuru Environment and Land Court Judge Anthony Ombwayo have dismissed an application by Pineapple Edge Limited (PEL) Company, seeking to stop EACC from prosecuting the case.

The company filed an objection after EACC sued it and Trojan Nominees Limited, claiming the process the companies used to acquire the land in Naivasha, Nakuru County was illegal.

In its objection filed in court, however, the company said the suit was time-barred and should be struck out claiming it acquired the property in 1997.

In court papers seen by Nation.Africa, the firm claimed that since KALRO never took any action against them for over 12 years, they should be allowed to own the land.

However, Justice Ombwayo ruled that the suit is not time-barred since it revolves around alleged fraud on public land and therefore time starts running when fraud is discovered.

“The defendant (PEL) has not proven that EACC discovered fraud more than 12 years before filing the case in court, therefore the case by EACC must proceed to a full hearing,” ruled the judge.

Full hearing

He dismissed the objection and ordered the case to proceed to a full hearing.

The multi-million land case is pitting the EACC, the former Commissioner of Lands and two private companies-Pineapple Edge Limited and Trojan Nominees Limited.

In June 2022, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) began the process of recovering the land it says belongs to the Kenya Agricultural Livestock and Research Organisation (KALRO) in Naivasha.

The commission instituted proceedings at the Environment and Land Court in Nakuru seeking to recover the expansive land, initially used for research by the government agency, but was hived off and allocated to private developers.

In the suit, the anti-graft body says that the land in Naivasha, which houses various government institutions, was illegally allocated to Pineapples Edge Limited and Trojan Nominees Limited.

EACC has also sued the former Commissioner of Lands Wilson Gachanja, alongside the former Chief Land Registrar.

The commission says the parties conspired to fraudulently acquire the public land.

The anti-graft body accuses Mr Gachanja of fraudulently making an offer and granting government land to private companies, while aware that it had been reserved for use by KARLO.

According to the EACC, the land was valued at Sh1.2 billion as of November 30, 2021.

In the suit, EACC avers that the land was illegally and unlawfully hived off.

“The land in question was illegally and irregularly acquired and allocated to the two private companies. Thus the transfer and or conveyance thereof is null and void,” states EACC in court files.

The multi-billion land houses staff houses, water tanks and robust underground water reticulation systems and livestock structures used for research.

The anti-graft body in papers filed in court, states that investigations established that the Veterinary Department (Quarantine farm) land was set aside for government use in 1904.

The farm was a hub for indigenous chicken breeding, a multiplication centre for Sahiwal cattle as well as a research centre.

“The farm that served as the only National Quarantine Station for breeding Livestock destined for export was irregularly acquired by the two companies through illegal means,” further states EACC.

KARLO land

According to records obtained from the Ministry of Lands, EACC says it established that on April 16, 1995 a portion of the KARLO land measuring approximately 87.47 ha was allocated to Pineapples Edge Limited.

The commission states that investigations reveal part of the parcel of land measuring 87.47 and another 11.82ha were transferred and registered under Pineapples Edge Limited, between April 28 and May 8 1997.

However, the private company Pineapples Edge Limited was struck off the roll of the Registrar of Companies and dissolved on December 24, 1999.

On December 16, 1997, another chunk of the parcel of land measuring 41.08 ha and 11.82ha was hived off and transferred to Trojan Nominees Limited.

EACC says as a result of the illegal allocation of land, KARLO was deprived of the research land.

The EACC wants the court to declare the allocation and registration of the land illegal, null and void and a permanent injunction issued against the two companies from trespassing, transferring or leasing the land.

The commission also wants the court to compel the Chief Land Registrar to rectify the registration by cancelling the title deeds for the parcel of land.