John Waluke and Didmus Barasa
John Waluke and Didmus Barasa

EACC warns Waluke, Barasa on ‘dubious’ military titles

By  Walter Menya

The anti-corruption watchdog has cautioned Sirisia MP John Waluke and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa against using titles they never earned during their military service.

